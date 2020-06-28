Elizabeth Turner Rocks A Black-And-White Bikini, Shows Off Her Curves On Instagram

Maxim model Elizabeth Turner went online on Sunday and teased her 930,000-plus Instagram followers with a hot bikini snap.

In the picture, Liz could be seen rocking a black-and-white, two-piece bathing suit that featured a plunging neckline, allowing her to flash an ample amount of cleavage. In addition to that, the sides of the bikini top dipped low and exposed some sideboob.

She teamed the racy bikini top with matching bottoms that provided fans with a glimpse of her toned thighs.

Liz opted for minimal makeup in keeping with her style. The application included some foundation, a nude lipstick, and defined eyebrows. She wore her blond hair down and let her locks cascade over her back.

In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only chose to wear a delicate pendant that rested at the base of her throat.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Los Angeles, California. It looked like the pic was captured in her house, as several kitchen cabinets and a shelf could be seen in the background.

She struck a side pose, arched her back, tilted her head, seductively parted her lips, and gazed at the camera to click a selfie.

In the caption, Elizabeth informed her fans that she took the snap while doing her laundry. Moreover, she asked her fans to share their Sunday routines in the comments section.

The hottie also disclosed through a tag that her sexy ensemble was from the Los Angeles-based swim and activewear retailer, Gigi C Bikinis.

Within nine hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 38,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers took to the comments section and posted 400-plus messages to praise her amazing figure. Several fans also enthusiastically replied to the caption and shared their Sunday activities with the model.

“I want to be your boyfriend or I’d like to be your modelling agent at least!!” one of her fans commented on the snap to express his wishful thinking.

“You are absolutely sexy and perfectly beautiful. I usually go for groceries on Sundays,” another user chimed in.

“You are always beautiful, Liz. Love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

“Laundry day never looked so great ever before! Gorgeous,” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Misha Shahzada, Anne Marie Kortright Martinez, and Christen Harper.

Liz not only wows her fans with her lingerie and bikini snaps but she is also well-known among her fans for her incredible sense of style. Last month, she shared a picture on the photo-sharing platform in which she could be seen rocking a beautiful red dress that perfectly hugged her slender figure.