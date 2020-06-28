Instagram Star Amber Fillerup Lounges Pool Side In New Stunning Snapshots

Amber Fillerup took to Instagram to advertise a new beauty product.

Instagram star Amber Fillerup, who is known for her family friendly YouTube channel and lifestyle blog, shared a series of new stunning photos of herself on Sunday, June 28. The mother of three looked gorgeous as she laid out poolside at her home in Arizona.

Fillerup sported a modest, grey and white one piece bathing with a paisley print. The bathing suit tied at each shoulder with a bow and helped accentuate Fillerup’s thin and toned figure. She wore her long blond hair sleeked back behind her head, fastened with a clip and appeared to have on only very light makeup, including mascara.

The social media star showed off her tan and her complexion looked extra flawless as the sun shown done on her. Fillerup was lounging on a large, luxurious looking outdoor couch, a blue sky and trees visible behind her. In the first photo included in the series, she lay on her stomach, her legs in the air as she smiled. Alongside her was a book and some different hair care products by the brand Dae.

Fillerup’s post was in promotion of this particular brand, who sponsors her. The particular product she was advertising this time was a leave in conditioner that is meant to help nourish and repair hair. In her caption, she explained that she especially likes this product because she spends a lot of time playing in the pool with her children. She noted that even if she just washed her hair and would rather not get it wet, she typically can’t turn down an invitation to swim. Thus, this product has been her go-to in ensuring her hair does not get dried out due to chlorine.

The social media star concluded her post by sharing a parenting book that she is reading right now and recommending it to her followers.

Fillerup’s post quickly racked up the likes, exceeding 10,o00 in only a couple of hours. She boasts 1.4 million followers on Instagram overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the stunning photos.

“You look stunning and are such a good momma!” wrote one social media user.

“You look so amazing Amber! Thanks for the product recommendation!” another fan wrote.

Fillerup is among other mom bloggers that will occasionally endorse beauty and hair care products from brands that endorse them. Another similar social media star is mother of two and former Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Roper recently shared a photo of she and her young daughter enjoying a bubble bath while using a moisturizing product from the brand Ivory.