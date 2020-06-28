Alexis Clark Exposes Her Incredible Model Body In Racy Blue Bikini

American model Alexis Clark posted a very hot bikini picture on her Instagram page Sunday and totally mesmerized her 700,000-plus followers.

In the picture, Alexis could be seen rocking a racy blue bikini that perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure. The two-piece set included a revealing bikini top, featuring triangular cups that struggled to contain her assets. The cups were supported with a thin string that ran across her chest and tied in the middle. The straps of the top tied behind her back and on the shoulders.

She paired the sexy top with equally skimpy bikini bottoms that featured thin straps tied on her hips. The racy ensemble also enabled Alexis to flash a glimpse of her sexy thighs.

To prove that she is naturally beautiful, Alexis opted for minimal makeup. It looked like she applied some foundation, some lip balm, and a thin coat of mascara. Alexis wore her blond tresses down and let her locks fall over her back. A few strands of hair also cascaded over her shoulders.

In terms of jewelry, she opted for a delicate gold pendant that drew attention toward her flawless décolletage.

The photoshoot took place at a nondescript location and Alexis posed against the background of a glass door. Her picture was captured in natural light. She raised one of her arms, placed her hands on either the wall or the door, slightly tilted her body, puckered her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, Alexis asked her fans to join the Clover dating app, adding that her post was sponsored by the brand.

Within three hours of posting, the snapshot amassed more than 42,000 likes. Besides that, many of her ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted about 550 messages to praise her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“There has to be a way to keep my eyes away from your pics,” one of her fans commented on the snap, adding several heart-eyed emojis.

“You’re the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen!!” another user chimed in.

“Absolutely amazing. I get so lost in your eyes. Love you, babe,” a third follower wrote.

“Wowww, you look awesome and very cute in blue, totally amazing!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture, including Jessica Bartlett, Lauren Dascalo, and Vanessa Christine.

Alexis posts her skin-baring photos on IG almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she took to her page earlier this month and shared a pic in which she wore a different blue bikini set, comprising a camisole-style top and U-shaped shaped bottom with two sets of strings.