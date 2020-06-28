Jessica Killings Flaunts Her Toned Midriff In A Form-Fitting Sports Bra & Athletic Pants

Fitness model Jessica Killings took to her Instagram page on Sunday evening to show off her toned physique in a stunning new pic. The stunner rocked a form-fitting outfit that included a magenta sports bra and teal skin-tight athletic pants. She credited her ensemble to 1st Phorm.

According to her caption, Jessica was tackling the “75 hard” challenge created by Andy Frisella. She wrote that she was striving for new ways to challenge herself both mentally and physically. After days of doing the strenuous exercise regimen, Jessica claimed she had already begun to feel a difference in her body.

To prepare for her workout, the model slipped into a sports bra that exposed her cleavage and her shapely middle. The tight elastic band around her bottoms flattered her slim waist and highlighted the curviness of her perky booty.

She posed for the picture by turning to her side in front of a mirror and then using her iPhone to snap a selfie. Jessica left her wavy locks loose. It seemed like she had chosen to forego wearing makeup and instead let her natural beauty shine through.

While Jessica’s geotag did not indicate where the photograph was taken, it appeared to be inside a bedroom or something similar. A black backpack was visible behind her, along with what looked like a wall-mounted television in the background.

Her latest Instagram upload garnered a quick response from her 1.9 million followers. It racked up over 5,700 likes and over 100 comments within an hour of going live.

Dozens of users took to her comments section to shower her in praise and appreciate her chiseled form.

Several labeled her “body goals,” and some people were even lucky enough to get a response from Jessica.

“Definitely a 10 car pile up if I catch you jogging past my car,” joked one fan alongside two laughing emoji.

“I really wanted hot Cheetos before I saw this. Now I’m gonna eat carrots. Thanks for posting,” wrote another.

“You look absolutely gorgeous keep doing what your doing babe your physique is amazing,” gushed a third Instagrammer, trailing their compliment with three flame emoji.

“Your body, your look, your determination… You are inspiration,” chimed in a fourth contributor.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that Jessica had flaunted her enviable body once more in a sports bra and leggings. She shared multiple video clips of herself actually doing some of her workout routines to demonstrate how to perform them to her many fans.