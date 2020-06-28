Donald Trump Should Wear A Mask To Show ‘Strength,’ GOP Senator Says

During an appearance on CNN’s Inside Politics on Sunday, Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander pressed Donald Trump to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, Breitbart reported.

Alexander’s comment came after guest host Manu Raju noted studies that support the preventative effect masks have on the spread of COVID-19 and asked the lawmaker whether the president should invest more time in promoting masks.

“I wish the president would wear a mask when it’s appropriate because millions of Americans admire him,” Alexander said. “And they would follow his lead. And his experts have told all of us that social distance and washing your hands is the way we can contain the disease, to go back to school and back to work.”

Alexander also suggested that if Trump decided to wear a mask in the appropriate situations, it would help depoliticize mask-wearing amid the pandemic. Although Alexander acknowledged that Trump is often with people who have been tested or the virus, he claimed the president — along with vice president Mike Pence — should be wearing masks more frequently.

“It would signal to the country that it’s important to do so. It would help contain the disease. People admire him and will follow his lead.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

As reported by CNBC, Trump previously claimed that some people wear masks as a political statement against his presidency. The president also suggested that many people have a tendency to fidget with the masks and, in turn, put themselves at risk of contracting the virus.

Trump’s defiance runs in opposition to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Research suggests that masks may be an effective barrier at preventing the spread of coronavirus droplets, which are expelled when an infected person sneezes or coughs.

According to Global News, the United States’ mixed messaging on masks is creating confusion within the country. The publication noted the many messages that Trump and the U.S. government have released on mask use, including Pence’s claim that Americans listen to local leaders for recommendations. The publication also claimed that the debate over mask use is increasing in the South and West of the country, which is experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections that has not been seen since April.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the record high came on April 9, with 34,696 daily new cases around the country. On June 27, daily new cases in America were 42,360, which appears to be part of a pattern of increasing cases of the last two weeks.