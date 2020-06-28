Lucy Hale Soaks Up The Sun With Her Dog Elvis

Lucy Hale enjoyed a laid back Sunday sunbathing with her dog.

Former Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale took to Instagram on Sunday, June 28 to share a stunning selfie alongside her dog Elvis. The actress appeared to be enjoying a relaxed and casual Sunday afternoon by soaking up the Los Angeles sun with her dog.

Hale, who is the current star of comedy drama Katy Keene on HBO, sprawled out in a lawn chair in her backyard. The 31-year-0ld actress went bra free and sported a bright yellow tank top that showed off her thin frame. Hale went makeup free and wore her short dark hair pulled back behind her head in a bun. The bright sun shown down on the actress, illuminating her face.

Hale protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of black Ray Bans sunglasses with gold detailing. She accessorized with two thin gold chain necklaces as well as gold earrings and a gold ring on one finger. A small black tattoo was visible on one of her arms. She pursed her lips, a slight smile on her lips as she stared at the camera.

The actress held her phone in one hand to snap the selfie while she clutched her small dog with her other hand. The white dog’s head was tilted back and his tongue was out as he licked the side of her face.

Hale adopted Elvis in 2016 after her previous dog passed away. Elvis is a Maltipoo, which is a cross between a maltese and a poodle. Hale is crazy about her dog and even recently got a tattoo of his name in black script letters written on the inside of her arm. She shared a photo of the tattoo in a separate Instagram post from last week.

This particular adorable post got a lot of love online, quickly racking up over 300,000 likes in only a few hours after it was posted. Hale boasts an incredible 24.7 million followers on the platform overall.

Her many fans took to the comments section to gush over the sweet photo.

“Lucy doesn’t need a boyfriend, she has Elvis duh,” joked one social media user.

“We need more pics like these! Elvis is so cute!” another person remarked.

Elvis is no stranger to Hale’s Instagram followers. He frequently pops up in sweet photos she shares to her page as well as in her Instagram stories. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actress recently shared a photo of herself lounging in a bikini top while playing leisurely with her dog.