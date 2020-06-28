Katrin Freud Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In A Black Lace Bra

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud took to her Instagram account on Sunday and treated her legions of fans to a hot lingerie snapshot, one which sent temperatures through the roof.

In the pic, Katrin could be seen rocking a black bralette made up of lace. It featured thin straps, a plunging neckline, and cups with scalloped edges. The risque ensemble allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

For the picture, Katrin struck a side pose, threw her head back, parted her lips, and seductively gazed into the camera.

She opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. She appeared to have applied some foundation that gave her face a dewy look. She seemingly used a pink blush, opted for a mocha shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, brown eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, and lined eyes. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows and face contouring.

Katrin straightened her blond tresses and let her locks fall over her back and shoulder.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the model lives with her husband. It looked like the photoshoot took place in her house. She sat in her bedroom atop a plush brown rug. Two white drawers tables along with some decoration pieces could also be seen in the background.

In the caption, she gave relationship advice to her female fans, saying that one should never look for excuses if a man is not behaving with them in the right manner. She also talked about the importance of self-respect and discouraged women from running after men who don’t have time for them.

Within three hours of posting, the snapshot accrued close to 4,000 likes and above 150 comments in which fans praised Katrin for her amazing figure and beautiful looks. Some of her followers also appreciated her message.

“OMG, you are so gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Your beauty is divine, my sexy goddess. You are absolutely perfect,” a second admirer remarked.

“You always look breathtakingly beautiful!! My heart beats so fast whenever I see you,” a third user chimed in.

“Wow, what a dope picture is that!! You are hot,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of Katrin’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Gayana Rubin, Jackie Janzer, Abby Dowse, Ekaterina Zueva, and Sarah Rav.

Katrin posts her steamy photos on the photo-sharing platform quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, last month, she shared a pic in which she could be seen rocking a skimpy, animal-print bikini.