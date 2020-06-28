WWE News: Renee Young To Make ‘Big Fat Announcement’ On Wednesday

Renee Young announced on Twitter that she’ll make a “big fat announcement” on Wednesday, presumably in regard to being diagnosed with COVID-19. However, Young also revealed that she’s “happy,” which means that her followers can expect some positive news.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer believes that the WWE on-air personality will reveal that she’s over the worst of the illness. He also stated that Young reportedly feels much better and is expected to make a full recovery in the coming weeks.

However, some of Young’s followers made different guesses about the announcement. One stated that “she’s pregnant,” while another hoped that “she’s leaving WWE for AEW.” Young’s husband, Jon Moxley, just so happened to the World Champion of AEW, which has led to some speculation that she might join him in the rival company someday.

At the time of this writing, Moxley hasn’t tested positive for the coronavirus and is still slated to appear at AEW’s Fyter Fest show on July 8. The World Champion sat out of the last AEW taping after it was announced that he’d been in second-hand contact with someone suffering from the illness. Young confirmed her diagnosis following the news about Moxley.

Another one of Moxley’s followers guessed that she’s starting a podcast, which would make sense given that her job in the company is to interview people on television. WWE superstars and employees such as The New Day and Corey Graves host podcasts on the company’s network, and it isn’t hard to imagine Young entering the fold. She will also be looking for her next venture now that WWE Backstage — which she hosts every Tuesday — has been canceled by FOX.

It remains to be seen if her announcement is related to COVID-19, and if it is, her excitement counteracts reports about the company being unhappy with her for publicly announcing her condition. Young was the first WWE employee to test positive for COVID-19 to break her silence, and several others have followed suit since her revelation.

However, as documented by WrestlingNews.co, Vince McMahon and other higher-ups don’t want mainstream media outlets reporting on the outbreak and bringing negative attention to the company. WWE reportedly intends on running live events again in July, and bad publicity could affect those plans.

The company has faced plenty of criticism for continuing to host shows throughout the pandemic, and Young and other colleagues testing positive for COVID-19 has only added more legitimacy to those claims.