Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In Bikini Bottoms & A Graphic T-Shirt

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a pair of black bikini bottoms and a graphic t-shirt with a positive message. The ensemble showcased her voluptuous figure to perfection, and was from the online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley has worn pieces from Fashion Nova Curve countless times before on her Instagram page, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Ashley didn’t include a geotag that indicated her location, but she was walking along a path with a white stone railing to her right that overlooked a pristine sand beach. A few lounge chairs were visible on the sand, and the ocean waves lapped against the shore. The water was a stunning blue that stretched out all the way to the horizon, and there was also a palm tree nearby that added a splash of greenery to the shot.

Ashley rocked a white t-shirt with the phrase “good vibes only” emblazoned on the chest in different fonts. The shirt was slightly oversized, with a closed neckline that obscured her cleavage. However, the top was a cropped length that nipped in right at her slim waist.

She paired the t-shirt with black bikini bottoms that were a boy short style. The bottoms hugged her curvaceous hips and featured thighs on the side at the bottom, with strings that dangled down her voluptuous thighs.

Ashley finished off the look with a pair of casual black flip flop sandals, and also rocked a pair of black sunglasses. Her long blond locks were styled in a braid that swept her silky tresses away from her stunning face.

She gazed off into the distance in the shot rather than looking at the camera, and placed one hand on the white railing beside her as she flaunted her hourglass figure.

Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 32,400 likes and 280 comments within 22 hours of going live.

“Imagine just being that hot,” one fan commented.

“I want this shirt. Love it,” another fan remarked, loving Ashley’s style.

“Those legs,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji, tantalized by Ashley’s curvaceous stems.

“God you’re gorgeous,” another follower added.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a sexy shot in which she wore a bright pink t-shirt and black swimsuit bottoms, also from Fashion Nova Curve. She perched on a swing and had a huge smile on her face as she basked in the sunshine and accessorized with a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.