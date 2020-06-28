Chris Christie Says Donald Trump Is ‘Losing’ 2020 Election

In an interview with ABC News broadcast on Sunday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said that President Donald Trump is “losing” the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking with This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos, Christie argued that Trump needs to change strategy if he wants to win in November.

“Well, listen, he is losing,” the former governor began.

“And if he doesn’t change course, both in terms of the substance of what he’s discussing and the way that he approaches the American people, then he will lose.”

Christie then pointed to polls, explaining that Trump is clearly trailing the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“There’s no question that while these national polls are less significant in terms of the raw numbers, the trend is obvious,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed opinion surveys as “fake,” but polling indeed suggests that Biden has surged nationwide and in battleground states. Fox News polls released earlier this week found that Biden has gained ground in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida.

According to a recent Harvard-Harris poll, Trump is trailing Biden by 12 percentage points nationwide. Similarly, a New York Times-Siena College poll gave the Democrat a 14-point advantage nationally.

Christie noted that Biden has been running a low-profile campaign, arguing that the former vice president has no reason to change his approach.

“The trend is moving towards Joe Biden, when Joe Biden hasn’t said a word,” he stated.

The former New Jersey Governor also discussed Trump’s recent town hall with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, stressing that Trump needs to change strategy going forward.

“The president has to change course here both in terms of the substance and answering that question much better than he did with Sean Hannity,” he said.

Per CNN, during the town hall, Trump appeared to dodge Hannity’s questions, struggling to explain what he would do in his second term. The commander-in-chief only made “vague references,” as the publication put it, to experience and talent, while attacking Biden.

Christie noted that there is 128 days left until the election, concluding that Trump and his team have more than enough time to make “fundamental changes” to their campaign.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Some of Trump’s most prominent Republican allies have echoed Christie, expressing concern about the president’s electoral prospects.

Earlier this week, Republican fundraiser Dan Eberhart and chairman of the Great America PAC Ed Rollins suggested that the commander-in-chief needs to reboot his 2020 campaign.

According to Rollins, in order to beat Biden, Trump needs to woo independent voters and women. The operative argued that the commander-in-chief will not be able to do so unless he stops “rambling” and attacking Democratic politicians.