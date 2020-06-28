Donald Trump Says He’ll Have A ‘Big’ Win In November But Reportedly Admits He’s Losing In Private

On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted out the prediction that he would win big in November’s election because the “silent majority” of Americans don’t want to vote for “Low IQ” Joe Biden. But behind closed doors, as Politico reports, the president isn’t so confident.

“THE VAST SILENT MAJORITY IS ALIVE AND WELL!!! We will win this Election big. Nobody wants a Low IQ person in charge of our Country, and Sleepy Joe is definitely a Low IQ person!” he tweeted.

Privately, however, Trump reportedly acknowledges that he is falling far behind Biden in critical swing states, which could spell disaster for his chances at retaking the White House.

“In the week since his Tulsa rally, the president has grudgingly conceded that he’s behind, according to three people who are familiar with his thinking,” the report says.

According to the report, the low attendance at the president’s recent campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma sparked concerns that Trump’s popularity is waiting. His allies warn him that he is currently in the “worst stretch” of his presidency. Worse, even than his impeachment trial over allegations that he withheld aid to Ukraine in order to get dirt on his presumed opponent.

Shortly after the Tulsa rally, Trump spoke with Sean Hannity on Fox News. Typically friendly with the president, Hannity lobbed the typical questions at Trump, such as what his goals were for his second term. Instead of laying out his vision for the country, Trump rambled off-topic about his experience in Washington D.C.

At one point, he acknowledged that he might lose to Biden.

Advisers have apparently taken to warning the president that he needs to sharpen his message in order to keep loyalists and win over new voters.

“Still, Trump advisers acknowledge that tearing down Biden will require a level of discipline he isn’t demonstrating. They have pleaded with Trump — who has used his Twitter account to vilify critics from MSNBC host Joe Scarborough to former National Security Adviser John Bolton — to stop focusing on slights that mean little to voters,” Politico notes.

Part of what is helping Biden, the outlet writes, is that Biden has stayed out of the spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic, which ha made it difficult for the president to land any punches against him. But, as in 2016, Trump was presumed to lose and ended up winning against opponent Hillary Clinton.

Recently, Trump downplayed the dire news, saying that TV ratings are the “real polls.”

The Trump team apparently believes that though they are behind now, they expect the president’s numbers to rebound as Biden and Trump spar in public more in the coming months.