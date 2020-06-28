Rihanna Addresses Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron For Not Arresting Breonna Taylor’s Killers

Rihanna recently took to Instagram to address Attorney General Daniel Cameron regarding the death of Breonna Taylor.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, many celebrities like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, John Legend and Cardi B have expressed their dedication to getting the people who killed Taylor in her Louisville, Kentucky home back in March. On Saturday, June 27, Rihanna became one of the latest stars to show their support of Taylor and her family. The songstress shared a black and white image on Instagram, which you can see here, and pointed out how there haven’t been any arrests made more than three months after Taylor was found dead.

“Over 100 days after #breonnataylor was MURDERED!! Her killers are at home watching Netflix on the couch. WTF is America?!” Rihanna shared.

According to Hollywood Life, it’s unclear if Rihanna wrote the post or if it was a reshare. However, she made sure Cameron saw her post by tagging him in the caption.

“Yerrrrr @danieljaycameron, where we at with this my brother?!” she asked.

Taylor was 26-years-old when she was allegedly shot to death by several police officers. The officers reportedly entered her apartment in a forceful manner after they obtained a “no-knock” search warrant during an investigation. They allegedly thought two men who sold drugs, and thought the suspects were using Taylor’s address to have packages delivered. After the case was brought into the forefront earlier this month, Louisville city council voted to ban no-knock search warrant and called it Breonna’s Law, which was made effective on June 10.

Although he didn’t respond to Rihanna’s tag, Cameron has said he’s to arrest the officers who allegedly killed Taylor. He shared a message on Instagram and said Taylor’s case has made him and many Louisville residents restless. Cameron also ensured back in May and explained that the FBI is “conducting an individual investigation into the facts surrounding the shooting.” The Attorney General also added, “at the conclusion of the investigation, the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division will determine if the officers’ actions violated federal law.”

Over the past few months, Rihanna hasn’t shied away from speaking out against the issues she believes in. She said back in May that the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis made her log off of social media after the video of Floyd being allegedly killed by Derek Chauvin went viral. The singer and entrepreneur also participated in Blackout Tuesday on June 2. Rihanna did her part in the social media trend by shutting down her Savage X Fenty store for the day.