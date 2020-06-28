Jordana Brewster Sunbathes In A Flirty Black Bikini

The actress shared a slideshow of beachside photos.

The Fast and the Furious star Jordana Brewster looked relaxed as she soaked up some sun in a series of photos that she shared with her 3.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

The 40-year-old actress flaunted her fit physique in a ribbed black bikini. Both halves of her bathing suit featured flirty scallop trim around the edges. Jordana’s string halter top was adjustable. It had sliding triangle cups that hugged her ample cleavage. She wore the back ties secured in a large knot to ensure that her bikini stayed in place. The strings were so long that their ends trailed down her back all the way to the top of her pert posterior.

Jordana’s bottoms featured a hip hugger style that accentuated her long, lean torso. The garment had thick side straps and a seat that provided plenty of coverage.

Jordana accessorized her bikini with a gold watch and a crystal pendant necklace. The large stone dangling from the chain around her neck was light blue. She also rocked a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses.

The actress wore her dark hair pulled up in a ponytail, and she appeared to have on little or no makeup.

Jordana’s Instagram post was a video slideshow of still shots that were seemingly snapped in rapid succession. In the first image, she bent over in front of the camera, peering into its lens. This shot provided a close-up view of her flawless face and her cleavage. She was backing away from the camera in the second photo, revealing more of the beach in the distance behind her. As she straightened up, she gave fans a glimpse of her sculpted abs. She eventually turned completely around so that her back was to the camera.

Jordana had a companion with her, but all that could be seen of the mystery person she was sitting beside was a hairy arm, a pair of crossed feet, and her fellow beachgoer’s blue shorts. Jordana and her companion were leaning back and basking in the sun as they seemingly watched the waves roll in.

Jordana’s slideshow was a huge hit with her Instagram followers. Since she first uploaded it to her account, it has gained over 75,000 likes. She has also received more than 300 comments from her admirers.

“You are sexy as hell Jordana,” gushed one fan.

“Wow this is beautiful,” another comment read.

“The queen of summer,” declared one more devotee.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, sources close to Jordana revealed that she and her husband, Andrew Form, quietly separated earlier this year. The split was reportedly amicable, and the former couple has been co-parenting their two children, Rowan, 4, and Julian, 6.