Chloe Saxon Goes Braless In A White Tank Paired With Tight Jeans

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 763,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling update in which she flaunted her hourglass figure in a pair of tight jeans and a simple yet sexy white tank top. The picture was taken in the city of Manchester in the United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated.

The ensemble Chloe wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Chloe posed in front of what appeared to be a modern stone building outside, and the neutral background provided the perfect backdrop for her casual outfit.

On top, Chloe rocked a plain white tank with a racerback style that left plenty of her bronzed skin exposed. The tank clung to every inch of her curvaceous figure, and highlighted her ample assets to perfection. She paired the tank with some high-waisted jeans that hugged her voluptuous rear, and the pants had distressed lighter patches near the waistband and just underneath the curve of her pert posterior.

Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, and she placed her hands in her pockets while gazing seductively over one shoulder in the first snap. She accessorized with a pair of gold earrings to add a bit of personal style to the ensemble.

Chloe mostly shared snaps taken from behind that flaunted her voluptuous lower body, but in the fifth and final shot from the post, she spun around and showed off the front of the ensemble. The tank had a scoop neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Chloe appeared to have gone braless underneath the tank. The top was crafted from a ribbed material that stretched across her curves, and she tucked her tank into her jeans to accentuate her hourglass figure. She had a purse tossed over one shoulder while her other hand was tucked in her pocket.

Chloe’s followers loved the smoking-hot snaps, and the post received over 6,900 likes and 184 comments within three hours.

“Love your tight jeans,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“You’re the key to my heart. You’re a hot queen. I love your sexy eyes and lips. I want to date you queen,” another follower added, showering her with compliments.

“Those pants have no chance to handle your awesome assets and curves,” a third fan remarked.

“Best looking woman in the world. Fact,” another commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe shared a triple update in which she rocked a figure-hugging white mini dress that showed off a serious amount of cleavage while also emphasizing her bombshell hourglass shape.