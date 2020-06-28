Trump’s Health Secretary Warns The ‘Window Is Closing’ To Control Coronavirus Pandemic

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar warned the United States that the coronavirus pandemic is threatening to spiral out of control. As CNBC reports, Azar said that COVID-19 spikes in states like Texas, Florida, and Arizona could become out-of-control without the use of masks and social distancing strategies.

“We’ve got the tools to do this,” Azar said. “But the window is closing, we have to act, and people as individuals have to act responsibility. We need to social distance, we need to wear our face coverings where we can’t social distance, particularly in these hot zones.”

Azar didn’t address any specific mandates at the federal level, but instead called on individuals to act responsibly. He also denied that the states who have chosen to re-open early may be tied to the increase in the number of cases. Instead, he said that the spikes are due to individuals failing to act appropriately.

“That’s not so much about what the law says on the reopening as what our behaviors are within that,” Azar said.

Azar’s comments go a step beyond that of many within the Trump administration. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have avoided wearing or recommending the wearing of masks. Pence recently declined to say the word “masks” when discussing what people could to to help limit the spread of the disease, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Pence was accused of being afraid of the president, who has been vocally against wearing a mask, violating local mandates while traveling and making appearances across the country.

The president has also played down the increase in cases, saying that an increase in testing and led to a higher number of cases. But former CDC Director Tom Frieden denied that was the case.

“As a doctor, a scientist, an epidemiologist, I can tell you with 100% certainty that in most states where you’re seeing an increase, it is a real increase,” Frieden said. “It is not more tests, it is more spread of the virus.”

The U.S. has seen a dramatic increase in recent days of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. There were over 45,00 new cases of the disease on Friday, the highest ever recorded number of new cases. The seven-day average of cases has increased 41 percent over the previous week.

Typically, deaths and hospitalizations follow an increase in confirmed cases, and Azar acknowledged that the country could be poised to see a spike in deaths and hospitalizations.