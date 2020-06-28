Kim Kardashian Rocks A Cut-Out Jumpsuit While Posing With Kanye West: ‘Happy Sunday’

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Sunday, June 28, to share a two-photo update with her 177.1 million followers. In the series of snaps, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star cuddled up to husband Kanye West while wearing a leather jumpsuit that showed off major skin.

Though Kim did not tag the location of the photo, it appeared to be a gorgeous day. Blue skies hung overhead, dotted with white clouds. Rolling green hills appeared in the background. The celeb couple stood in the corner of a wooden deck.

The reality star opted to wear an oxblood-colored one-piece. The outfit featured straps that circled around her shoulders. The top of the attire boasted a triangle shape from her chest to her midriff. While the neckline was not particularly low-cut, her ample cleavage and buxom bust appeared over the top. The cut-out sides flaunted her hourglass figure and toned physique.

Kim wore sunglasses. She showed off her bare back from behind, the back of the outfit featuring numerous cut-outs as well. She flaunted her famous derriere, a zipper on the bottom of the jumpsuit. The one-piece also sported deep pockets and flared legs. She paired the look with brown leather heels.

She wore her hair slicked back in a tight braid that slithered down her back.

For his part, Kanye also wore an all-leather ensemble, wearing a black jacket with matching black pants. He seemed to wear a lime green tee underneath the ensemble. Like Kim, he also wore dark sunglasses.

Kim’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to comment on the star’s latest look. While some followers chose to send messages filled with emoji, others opted to write lengthier messages.

Some made pop culture references.

“Matrix vibes,” commented one fan.

“This picture sounds like when spongebob had those boots,” joked a follower.

Others thought Kim resembled another one of her sisters.

“I thought this was Kylie,” wrote another social media user, including a skull emoji.

Others still loved the whole photo set.

“A beautiful picture,” complimented a fourth person, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji.

As Kim Kardashian fans and The Inquisitr readers know, she frequently posts photos of her haute couture ensembles.

One of her most recent snaps featured her wearing a criss-cross top that accentuated her chest. Prior to that, she showed off her hourglass shape while wearing a skintight corset. That video was taken as a mirror selfie in order for Kim to capture the full look.