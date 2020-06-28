Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Doesn’t Have Any Ill Feelings Towards Estranged Husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson’s recent decision to thank Brandon Blackstock during her Daytime Emmys acceptance speech reportedly proved the exes are interested in turning over a new leaf after their decision to divorce.

According to Hollywood Life, Clarkson thanked Blackstock via Twitter after she received an Emmy for “Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host,” for her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. In her tweet, Clarkson credited Blackstock for convincing her to make the switch to Daytime television. A source shared with the outlet that Blackstock’s suggestion was one of the many moments he helped to elevate her career during their marriage.

“Kelly thanked Brandon in her speech because she is very thankful for everything he’s done for her career,” a source said. “He has helped make almost every decision since they met. She knows he always has her best interest at heart when it comes to her business and as of right now and he’s been there for many big decisions in her career.”

The source continued to say that the couple’s impending divorce shouldn’t affect the support Blackstock gives to his wife and mother of his children. He’s reportedly always felt that Clarkson could take more steps to further her career outside of music and plans on encouraging her professionally even if they’re not together.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Clarkson and Blackstock shocked their fans earlier this month after it was announced the couple was divorcing after seven years of marriage. They tied the knot in 2013 and share two children together- River, 6 and Remington, 4. Since their news, there’s been speculation about what caused their split. While there are court documents that show evidence of the couple’s plans to split, the reason behind it wasn’t clear on paper. Prior to the breakup, Clarkson had even detailed her and Blackstock’s sex life at the time. She told The Voice winner Brynn Cartelli that she and Blackstock were intimate on most nights, followed by saying she didn’t think anything was wrong with doing so.

While Clarkson and her ex are reportedly on good terms, she recently admitted to struggling with her mental health this week. The Inquisitr reported that she shared with Demi Lovato that she’s had bouts of depression throughout her life. Although she didn’t mention her romantic issues, she did say mental health is something people in the public eye don’t address as much. The “Because Of You” singer also shared she routinely has to make herself stay positive on multiple occasions. She was then applauded by Lovato for being so transparent throughout her career.