UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Fit Figure And Her Grit In New Treadmill Workout Video

UFC flyweight and strawweight fighter Paige VanZant showed off her incredibly fit figure along with her grit in her latest Instagram post. The fighter posted a video to her feed that showed herself on a treadmill. At the beginning of the short video, VanZant was seen walking on the treadmill. Abruptly, the speed increased drastically, and VanZant began sprinting at top speed. Her face scrunched up, showing how tough the sprint was.

After a little more than ten seconds, the treadmill slowed down again and VanZant began to walk, holding the treadmill for support. Presumably, the video showed a segment of her high-intensity interval running, which is a common training regimen for combat sports athletes, according to Ringside.

The video highlighted not only VanZant’s incredible toughness but also her incredible body. The fighter wore a black sports bra and leopard-print leggings for her workout. The leggings came up to her hips, leaving her amazing abs in full view. The skintight leggings also accentuated her pert derriere.

Vanzant’s long, blonde locks were pulled back into a ponytail at the top of her head, which swung this way and that as she ran. She didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup.

For the caption, VanZant quoted all-star tennis player Serena Williams. The quote emphasized the incredible amount of work that goes into achieving goals.

VanZant’s fans loved the video. Within half a day, the post racked up over 55,600 likes and 415 comments. Many of the comments praised VanZant for her hard work. Many of her diehard fans also said how excited they were to see her fight again soon.

“Great to see the hard work you have put in and can’t wait to see your next fight,” one Instagram user commented.

Another said, “Can’t wait to see you back in the octagon!!!”

“I’m so excited to see you fight in two weeks!!” said a third.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, VanZant is scheduled to fight in UFC 251, which will take place on July 11. With the fight merely two weeks away, VanZant is likely working her butt off to be in the best physical and mental shape possible. Her workout videos certainly proved that she’s in better shape than most.

The fight is scheduled to take place at the UFC’s new location, which is literally on a private island. Fight Island, as the island has been dubbed, has been revealed to be Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. UFC fighters are reportedly heading to the island for their fight camps so they can properly quarantine before their bouts.