Miranda Lambert Announces A New Addition To Her Household In Sweet Instagram Post

Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to share the newest addition to her household with her followers. The country music star and her husband Brendan rescued a tiny kitten, and her fans appeared to adore the story and the photos she posted.

“The House That Built Me” singer shared a series of four photographs, and they all featured an adorable orange and white, blue-eyed kitten that seemed almost impossibly tiny. The couple named the baby animal Tequila and noted that it was probably only four to five weeks old. The kitten appeared to be in great shape despite being found on a two-lane highway in Texas. Some of the photos showed that Tequila might have a small sore on its nose that is healing.

In the first picture, Miranda held her new pet in one hand next to her face. She was in a vehicle with her seatbelt on, and bags could be seen in the back. The singer wore cat-eye tortoiseshell sunglasses with reflective lenses to protect her eyes, and she had on a large diamond wedding band, a small gold chain, and diamond earrings. She had her blond hair pulled down with some pieces framing her face. It didn’t look like Miranda had on much makeup for the trip, and she wore a casual black tank top.

The second picture featured the little kitten atop a blue and white star print fabric, which was sitting on a light wood colored cabinet top. In the third shot, Tequila hitched a ride on Brendan’s shoulder while he drove. He had a big smile on his face, and the kitty seemed interested in looking at everything that was happening. Finally, in the last photo, Miranda showed a picture of her dad holding Tequila on his stomach while a white dog sat on his lap. He looked incredibly happy with a sweet smile on his face.

The country music super star’s post got a lot of love from her followers, with nearly 123,000 hitting the like button and more than 2,500 taking the time to leave a comment congratulating her and Brendan for adding to their household.

“So sweet! He’s definitely a keeper! B and Tequila!” gushed one fan.

“Brendan is definitely a great hubby!! Tequila is so cute!! And one lucky kitty!” a second follower wrote, including red hearts.

“Adorable!!! Good job Brendan, Glad Miranda is rubbing off on you and glad you saw that cute kitty!!! Love you guys. So cute together and so much love,” declared a third.

“I love the kitten, and it loved your dad And B also,” a fourth Instagrammer replied.