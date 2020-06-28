Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou Shows Off Killer Curves In Skintight Dress

Internet model Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou wowed many of her social media followers around the world after she posted a revealing image of herself on Saturday, June 27. The California-born beauty took to Instagram to share the new content with her 8.6 million followers, and it became a hit just shortly after going live.

The 23-year-old model — who is perhaps most well-known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend — was photographed indoors for the snapshot, inside of what appeared to be a large party bus. Stassie took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera, sitting down while she pouted and stared straight into the lens. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she propped her hips out.

Her long hair, which was dyed bright red for the snapshot, was parted in the middle and styled in large waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Stassie also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup in the image — a move that elevated her features and added a glamorous touch to her look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, bold eyeliner, lipstick, bronzer, and eyelash extensions.

However, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted them with a stylish-but-revealing ensemble.

She wore a dress that featured colorful floral print and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was very skintight on the model, hugging her curvaceous figure. Particularly on display was her hips and pert derriere. Furthermore, the dress featured a plunging neckline that showed off an ample amount of cleavage. As the dress was also quite short, it showcased Stassie’s toned and long legs.

She paired the dress with a pink Prada bag.

She did not reveal where she had been photographed.

Meanwhile, in her caption she revealed that she was celebrating Pride.

The spicy image was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from her fans, amassing more than 660,000 likes since going live late Saturday night. An additional 2,000 fans also took to the comments section to compliment Stassie on her figure, looks, and ensemble.

“So pretty,” one user commented.

“Gorgeous” a second fan added.

“Oh my, you’re so fire,” a third admirer chimed in.

The influencer has shared more than one sizzling snapshot of herself on social media, especially as of late. Just yesterday, on June 27, she stunned her fans after she rocked a tiny pink bikini that showed off her hourglass figure, per The Inquisitr.