Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Fit Physique In An Instagram Workout Video

Reality television star Larsa Pippen frequently flaunts her fit figure on her Instagram page, and in her latest post, she thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a short video clip. In the clip, Larsa stood on a concrete patch surrounded by grass towards the back of her backyard space. A row of four lounge chairs was positioned to her right, and the corner of her large pool was visible in the shot as well.

The backyard had a stunning view of lush green trees, and the sky above was a gorgeous blue filled with white clouds as she got her sweat on in the sunshine. Larsa showed off her sculpted figure in a neon sports bra with black trim along the neckline and underarms, and thin black straps that stretched over her shoulders. The sports bra flaunted a hint of cleavage, drawing attention to Larsa’s ample assets.

She paired the brightly-colored sports bra with plain black booty shorts that barely covered anything at all. The shorts stretched over her gravity-defying derriere, and left her voluptuous thighs and calves exposed. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of black running shoes, and also had a wrap around her slim waist that accentuated her hourglass figure.

Music played in the video, and Larsa’s long locks were up in a ponytail as she did a few exercises. She had a small silver dumbbell in each hand, and she started out with some bicep curls and shoulder presses before switching from arm exercises to a full-body workout. Towards the end of the clip, she was pressing the dumbbells up above her head while simultaneously jumping her legs out.

Larsa paired the video clip with a caption that directed her followers to her fitness-focused website, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post received over 20,000 views within two hours, and also racked up 83 comments from her fans.

“Looking unreal babe,” one fan commented, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Amazing body,” another added, captivated by Larsa’s fit physique.

“The results speak for themselves,” another fan wrote, adding a flexing bicep emoji.

“Wow fitness goals,” another follower remarked.

Larsa has been making the most of her stunning backyard during quarantine by using it as a spot not just for workouts, but for Instagram photoshoots as well. Just two days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she posed on a patio area in front of her floor-to-ceiling windows, which reflected the view of the trees and blue sky. She wore a printed dress for the occasion that had a figure-hugging silhouette and revealing neckline.