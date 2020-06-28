Beyonce Is Set To Release A Visual Album For Disney+ Called ‘Black Is King’

Beyonce continued to surprise her fans by announcing that she’s working with Disney+ on a visual album.

According to E! News, Beyonce shared the teaser of her latest project, Black Is King, on Saturday, June 28. Throughout her career, Beyonce has shared various visual albums with her supporters. Back in 2013, she shocked the world by releasing her self-titled project, Beyonce, which was accompanied by an array of visuals. Beyonce returned to the visual album realm in 2016 when she released Lemonade on HBO.

For Black Is King, Beyonce used stunning views and costumes to tell the stories she will portray. The one-minute trailer showed Beyonce in multiple locations, including a large field, a massive ocean and in the mountains as she rode a horse in one clip. In addition to starring in the visual album, Black Is King was also written and produced by Beyonce.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Per the press release for the film, Black Is King is set to air on Disney+ on July 31. The inspiration behind the film was from Beyonce’s time working on 2019’s The Lion King. Beyonce voiced Nala for the CGI movie and wanted to celebrate how the movie can help the new generation of children today.

“[The project] reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” the statement read. “Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

In order to continue with the theme of the popular Disney film, Beyonce will feature the music from its 2019 soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift. Last year, Beyonce produced the soundtrack, which featured herself, Blue Ivy Carter, as well as other artists like Tierra Whack, Donald Glover and Kendrick Lamar.

“The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present,” the statement continued. “A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

The teaser for Black Is King comes one week after Beyonce decided to shock her fans with a new song. In honor of Juneteenth, she released “Black Parade,” which she said was a celebration of Black life and to pay homage to the people who lost their lives to violence. Additionally, Beyonce will be recognized by the BET Awards on Sunday. She will receive the award show’s humanitarian honor for the efforts she’s made through her foundation, BeyGood.