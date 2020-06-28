Allison Holker’s Daughter Weslie Responds To Critics Telling Her She Dresses Like A Boy

'Just because I don’t wear dresses and bright pink doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy,' said Weslie Boss.

Weslie Boss, the daughter of tWITCH Boss and Allison Holker, recently responded to a TikTok critic who asked her why she dresses like a boy. Not only did 12 year old Weslie stand up for herself and her style of dress, but she explained that standards of dress have simply changed, according to Today.

Weslie has been spotted out and about wearing a suit jacket, oversized hoodies as well as a number of dark graphic T-shirts. In her very mature response on TikTok,the 12-year-old calmly addressed the critic, saying that boys and girls should not have to dress a certain way just because of their gender but rather that they should be able to dress in a way that makes them feel comfortable.

“Patriarchy is dead. Just because I don’t wear dresses and bright pink doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy. This is my style. I wear comfy clothes and darker colors and just because I dress like that doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy,” she said.

Weslie went on to say that just because people fail to open their eyes to other styles of dress doesn’t mean she is going to change the types of clothing she wears.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Weslie’s TikTok response was widely praised, earning a total of over 19,000 likes and was viewed over 73,000 times. She boasts 82.7 thousand followers on the platform overall. She is very active on the platform and typically shares videos of her dancing, just like her famous parents.

On this particular post, many people commended the 12-year-old in the comments section for her statement.

“I love your outlook on this so much. People don’t understand this and it’s sad. Thank you for not letting what these people say bring you down,” one person wrote.

Holker re-shared the video of Weslie on Instagram and expressed her pride for her daughter for defending herself against critics. She also emphasized the importance of accepting ones differences as they are what make one another unique.

“Proud of my daughter for standing up for herself and using her voice. We need to stop trying to tear each other down… instead we should stand together understanding our uniqueness is beautiful!” she wrote in the caption.

As The Inquistr previously reported, Weslie’s father tWitch recently took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of the Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia that took place in 1967. It was this case that made interracial marriage legal and thus allowed him as a Black man to marry Holker, a white woman, many years later.