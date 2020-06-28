Natalia Garibotto Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini For Promotional Bang Energy Video

Internet sensation Natalia Garibotto sent temperatures soaring around the world on social media after she posted a sultry video of herself in a bikini on Sunday, June 28. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the new content with her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly demanded the attention of thousands.

The 26-year-old Brazilian model was recorded just outside of a beautiful property. Natalia danced and switched between a number of sexy poses and angles for the promotional video as she sipped on a Bang Energy drink. She further exuding a sultry yet happy vibe as she smiled widely and gazed directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair, which featured highlights and dark roots, did not appear to be styled as the locks cascaded down her back and around her shoulders in messy, natural-looking waves.

She also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup for the video — bringing out her natural features and adding a touch of glamour to her beachside look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick.

Her bikini top was brown and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment also featured a bandeau-style body that did not leave much to the imagination as it hugged her busty chest. Furthermore, the swimsuit’s plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of her cleavage and sideboob.

She teamed the revealing bathing suit top with matching bikini bottoms that also did not provide much coverage, as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut. The thong particularly showed off her curvy hips and bodacious derrière. Furthermore, the bottoms’ high-waisted side-straps also drew eyes towards her slim core.

The model did not indicate where she was recorded, opting to leave her location a mystery.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she indicated that she was on a “mini vacay” somewhere, before tagging Bang Energy and the CEO’s Instagram handles.

The sizzling clip was met with an immense amount of approval and support from thousands of Natalia’s fans, accumulating more than 23,000 likes and 126,000 views in just the first two hours after going live. An additional 286 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her body, good looks, and bikini.

“You are gorgeous,” one social media user commented.

“You are so hot,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Beautiful body,” a third individual proclaimed.

Natalia has shared a number of sexy updates of herself on her Instagram account as of late. On June 14, she sent fans into a frenzy after rocking yet another tiny bikini for Bang Energy that displayed her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 50,000 likes.