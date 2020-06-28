WWE Rumors: Company Is Reportedly Interested In Signing Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard could be on her way to WWE, according to a new report. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of WrestlingNews.co, the company has “sent out feelers” to the former Impact Wrestling World Champion.

Blanchard — who was released by Impact Wrestling earlier in the week — has reportedly been on WWE’s radar for quite some time. Meltzer stated that she wasn’t signed to a developmental deal in the past due to her reported attitude issues, even though she did compete on some episodes of NXT as an enhancement talent in 2016. In 2017, she was also a participant in the Mae Young Classic tournament.

However, the nature of Blanchard’s release and previous controversies might discourage some companies from wanting to work with her. She was reportedly let go from Impact after failing to send in promos for the company’s weekly television show. Blanchard was advertised for the main event at this year’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, and her inability to send in the promos reportedly forced Impact officials to re-configure entire shows as a result.

It is also believed that Blanchard’s contract was coming to an end and she’d have dropped the title due to the fact she lives in Mexico. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was reportedly worried about not being able to get back into the country due to the travel restrictions surrounding the pandemic. According to the WrestlingNews.co report, she wasn’t able to work out the terms in how to proceed with Impact.

Now that Blanchard is a free agent, she might also attract some interest from All Elite Wrestling. As documented by Ringside News, Cody Rhodes has expressed an interest in bringing her to the promotion in the past. However, the latest report pertaining to her future doesn’t state if AEW officials have also sent out feelers to Blanchard.

The women’s division is arguably the most criticized aspect of the company’s product. Signing a star name like Blanchard could certainly go a long way in regards to elevating the women’s roster, as she’s one of the most popular female wrestlers on the entire planet at the moment.

Blanchard made history in Impact Wrestling by becoming the first female World Champion in the company’s history. While it’s unlikely that she’ll challenge for any men’s titles in WWE as the company no longer showcases intergender wrestling, joining the most famous promotion in the world seems like a natural step for the star.