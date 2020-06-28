Yaslen Clemente Shares A Rear View Of A Colorful Bikini While Getting Flirty With A Pool Float

Yaslen stood in a pool and played with a heart-shaped inflatable ring.

Yaslen Clemente teased her fans by turning around and showing off her derrière in a sizzling new video. On Sunday, June 28, the model took to Instagram to share some steamy footage that was shot at a pool.

Yaslen’s video was a promotional shoot for Bang Energy drink. Like she so often does, she rocked a skimpy string bikini as she popped open a can of the beverage and took a few sips. The model’s two-piece featured a vibrant tropical print pattern that included depictions of green leaves. It also boasted vivid shades of orange, pink, and blue.

Yaslen’s triangle top had tiny sliding cups that left little of her perky bosom to the imagination. Her bikini bottoms had a fixed scoop front that also left a lot of skin exposed. However, the garment’s thong back was even more revealing.

The model accessorized her bikini with a bejeweled bellybutton ring, diamond solitaire earrings, and a Y necklace studded with sparkling gems. The jewelry’s delicate chain trailed down her chest, almost reaching her tantalizing cleavage. Yaslen wore her blond tresses styled in fluffy waves. A deep side part added a touch of glam to her hairstyle.

The model’s beauty look appeared to include a light application of bronzer on her cheeks, sultry dark lipstick, and smoky eye makeup. Her long, fluttery eyelashes looked curled.

The video began with a shot of Yaslen sitting on the edge of a pool with her back to the water. She got flirty with the camera by shooting it a coy look, tugging on her bikini bottoms, and throwing her head back as she laughed. She also seductively ran her hands up her body, tracing her hourglass curves.

Yaslen eventually got in the water, but she stood in a shallow area that only reached her calves. She lowered a heart-shaped inflatable pool ring over her body before flashing a smile at the camera, playfully sticking her tongue out, and turning around to give her fans a glimpse of her pert posterior.

Another slow-motion shot provided a closer view of Yaslen’s curvy backside. She teased her fans by shaking her booty a bit and raising her arms up in the air.

Yaslen’s admirers rewarded her video with over 6,000 likes and 100 comments in the span of an hour.

“You are so HOT Yaslen,” read a remark that was followed by a string of flame emoji.

“You are real energy!! Damn,” another fan commented.

“Looking so fabulous,” a third devotee wrote.

Yaslen doesn’t just amaze by rocking skimpy swimsuits. The fitness enthusiast has proven that she can pull off a number of different looks, including workout wear that shows off the results of all her hard work in the gym.