Bella Araujo Shows Off Killer Curves In Plunging Black Dress

Brazilian bombshell Bella Araujo wowed thousands of fans on social media with a revealing new update of herself on Sunday, June 28. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.5 million followers and it quickly garnered their attention.

The 29-year-old glowed in the image as she photographed herself with her cellphone in front of a mirror. Bella took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera while a rack of clothing was visible behind her. She emitted a sexy-yet-happy vibe as she shared a wide smile with the camera and directed her gaze straight toward her phone’s screen.

Her long blond locks — which featured an ombre dye-job and dark roots — were parted to the right and styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Bella also appeared to be sporting a full face of glamorous makeup for the image — a move that elevated her overall look. The application seemingly included foundation, a peach blush, light pink eye shadow, eyeliner, bronzer, mascara, and a vibrant pink lipstick.

What stole the show in the snapshot, however, was her killer curves, as she flaunted her enviable figure in a revealing dress.

The garment was dark green and black and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, and another that went across her back. The long dress did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her curvaceous figure. The model was also able to display an ample amount of cleavage as the dress featured a very plunging neckline. Furthermore, as the garment was made out of both velour and sheer materials, it displayed part of her hips, thighs, and bodacious derriere.

She finished the look off with a large bracelet and a gold watch.

She indicated in the post’s geotag that she was in Manaus, Brazil.

The eye-catching snapshot received an influx of attention from fans, amassing more than 21,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 340 followers complimented the model in the comments section on her figure, beauty, and outfit.

“Very gorgeous dress,” one user wrote.

“Most beautiful looking girl in the world,” added a second fan.

“Very beautiful smile,” a third admirer asserted.

“Beautiful,” a fourth individual proclaimed in Portuguese.

Bella has shared a number of stunning posts on social media, especially this last week. Just on June 24, she wowed her many fans with a tiny white bikini that displayed her curvaceous assets, per The Inquisitr. The post has received more than 55,000 likes since going live.