Cindy Prado Gives Off Mermaid Vibes In An Iridescent Green Bikini

Cindy Prado stunned in a tiny two-piece in her latest three-photo set on Instagram. The model shared the seductive images on Sunday, June 28.

The model tagged the location of the post as Laguna Beach, California. It appeared to be an overcast day, with a gray sky overhead and cerulean waters in the background.

Cindy wore an ombre, sea green and yellow bikini that glittered in the light, showing off its snakeskin pattern. The top was held up by a string that tied around the nape of her neck, as well as one that circled around her back. The two triangular cups barely covered the model’s bust, which threatened to spill out of the garment. She showcased her tanned, toned, and taut midriff in the ensemble. Her enviable abs were also on display.

The bathing suit bottoms rode up high on her hips and low on her lower abdomen, giving off a sexy vibe and showing off her hourglass figure.

In the first photo, Cindy looked at the camera, her eyes hidden behind round, dark sunglasses. Her plump pout was slightly parted, showing off her pearly white teeth. She tugged on her string bikini bottoms. The second image was similar, with the model jutting out her hip and flaunting her fit physique.

She tilted her head to the side in the third snap, her mouth turned up at the corners, an open-mouthed smile on her face.

Her caramel-colored locks were parted in the middle, her hair tumbling down her shoulders in mermaid-esque waves.

In the comments section of the photo set, Cindy’s 1.4 million Instagram followers left her messages of admiration. While some chose to comment solely with emoji, others left her lengthier posts.

“So beautiful girl,” gushed one follower, alternating their emoji with red hearts and heart-eye smiley faces.

“That’s what I call perfection,” wrote another social media user, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“You look fabulous girl,” shared a third person, following up with pink hearts, a smiley face blowing a kiss, and a heart-eye emoji.

“I have never seen anyone look so ready to kill it,” declared a fourth fan, adding a rose emoji to their comment.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram slideshow racked up more than 20,000 likes and received over 300 comments.

As Cindy Prado fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shows off bikinis on her Instagram account. One of her most recent shots featured her rocking a white two-piece underneath unzipped Daisy Dukes.