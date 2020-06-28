Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Ample Assets In A White Mini Dress With A Low-Cut Neckline

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon thrilled her 763,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update in which she rocked a skintight mini dress that left little to the imagination. The garment was from online retailer Fashion Nova, and Chloe made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Chloe didn’t include a geotag that specified her location, but she posed indoors in a space that featured a soft gray tufted ottoman in the background, as well as ornate panels on the wall that added a feminine flair to the space. The dress she wore was simple yet super sexy, and showcased her hourglass figure to perfection.

The look had a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and tied atop her shoulders with large bows. The look left her slender arms exposed, and the white hue of the dress looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

The fabric clung to her ample assets and slim waist before stretching out over her shapely hips and ending just a few inches down her thighs. The first shot was cropped just below the hem, so not much of her legs were on display, but she looked smoking-hot in the dress. Chloe’s long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail for the shots.

In the second snap, she twisted her body a bit so that the back of the garment was on display. The mini dress stretched over her curvaceous rear, and her long ponytail cascaded all the way down to her waist. She kept the accessories simple, adding just a pair of earrings and a delicate name plate necklace.

For the third and final shot in the update, Chloe perched on the tufted ottoman in the corner of the space and gazed directly at the camera with a seductive expression on her face. Her fans absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 12,100 likes and 233 comments within 21 hours.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” one fan commented.

“Simply gorgeous,” another follower wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” another added, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“The definition of style, class, grace, charm and elegance,” a fourth fan commented.

Lately, Chloe has been loving showing off her curves in skimpy white garments that look gorgeous against her bronzed skin. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a quadruple update in which she shared a series of snaps rocking a skimpy white bodysuit that left little to the imagination.