Dolly Castro Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Activewear While Posing With Her Dog

On Sunday, June 28, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro uploaded a sizzling snap for her 6.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the social media sensation standing next to a white couch in what appears to be a living room. She leaned against a table that had two containers of 1st Phorm supplement powder placed on top of it. Dolly held onto both her dog and a glass full of brown liquid that was presumably the powder mixed with water. She looked directly at the photographer, flashing her beautiful smile.

The 35-year-old wore a pink high neck sports bra and mauve bike shorts from her own fitness and apparel company, Bars & Branches. The revealing activewear put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. Dolly kept the sporty look relatively simple and only accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.

For the photo, the mother-of-one styled her sleek straight hair in a deep middle part and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, lavender eyeshadow, a few coats of mascara, and peach-colored lip gloss. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a bright pink.

In the caption, the Instagram star advertised for 1st Phorm’s Opti-Reds 50 and Opti-Greens 50 supplement powders. She listed the dietary supplements’ “benefits” and noted that she has “two scoops of each” two times a day.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Always looking gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“SUCHA PRETTY BABE,” said a different devotee, along with a string of heart-eye emoji.

“You [are] looking beautiful babe,” remarked another admirer.

“Million dollar smile,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Dolly graciously responded to some of the comments.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload Instagram posts that show her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she shared a picture, in which she wore a plunging leopard-print bodysuit. That post has been liked over 28,000 times since it was uploaded.