Katelyn Runck Shows Off Curvy And Fit Figure In Revealing Workout Ensemble

American fitness model Katelyn Runck likely motivated thousands of social media users after she posted some new content of herself on Sunday, June 28. The bombshell took to Instagram to share the eye-catching update with her 2.1 million followers.

The internet sensation — who is from North Dakota — looked to be photographed and recorded outdoors for the three-slide series. Katelyn took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of sultry poses as she enjoyed a BYLT energy drink. She further emitted a sexy-yet-happy vibe in the first image as she smiled widely and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair was parted to the right and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back in slight waves.

Katelyn also appeared to be sporting a glamorous makeup application for the slideshow — a move that elevated her otherwise athletic appearance. The look seemingly included foundation, a nude lipstick, bronzer, highlighter, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and a bit of blush.

It was her killer curves that stood out the most, however, as she showed them off with a sporty-but-revealing ensemble.

The model opted for a a blue sports bra with a white polka-dot design and two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment barely left anything to the imagination as it flaunted her busty assets. Furthermore, the garment also featured a plunging neckline and a large cut-out in the front that displayed both her cleavage and a great deal of underboob. Also on display was the model’s slim core, as the top was quite cropped, reaching just below her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching blue pants that also did not conceal much of her figure. The skintight pants particularly highlighted her curvy hips and pert derriere.

Katelyn did not reveal her location to her fans.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she promoted BYLT and offered some health and fitness advice to her followers. She also revealed that she was snapped by photographer Lee LHGFX.

The series was met with approval and support from plenty of her fans, amassing more than 6,000 likes within the first 50 minutes after going live. An additional 387 followers also offered the model praise on her physique, looks, and outfit in the comments section.

“Absolutely perfect in every way,” one social media user commented.

“Tremendous,” added a second person.

“You look ravishing in blue,” a third admirer chimed in.

Katelyn has shared many sizzling snapshots of herself on social media this past week. Just yesterday she stunned fans after she rocked a skintight bodysuit that displayed her curvy assets, per The Inquisitr.