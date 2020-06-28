Savannah Chrisley Shows Some Leg And Sends A Message To The Coronavirus

Savannah rocked a T-shirt with a glamorous skirt.

Savannah Chrisley showed off her impeccable fashion sense in an Instagram photo that she shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Saturday, June 27. She expertly paired a chic skirt with a casual top that included a message for the coronavirus.

The image captured the 22-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star standing outside a large building with one upraised hand resting on a wall. She didn’t reveal the location of her shot, but a lobby could be seen through the windows behind her. Savannah wore a black-and-silver sequin skirt with a wavy pattern. The garment had a belted waist that consisted of a wide dark brown band. Unlike the rest of her skirt, it was not covered with glittering sequins.

The skirt featured a wrap design that boasted a high thigh slit on the left side. Savannah kept her feet together but posed with her left knee bent, which ensured that she was exposing plenty of her tan thigh. She further elongated her toned legs by wearing a pair of stiletto ankle-strap sandals on her feet. The straps of the shoes were black and shiny, while the soles were tan.

Savannah paired her skirt with a baggy white T-shirt that had the words “Do Not Disturb” printed on it in large black letters. In he caption of her Instagram post, Savannah wrote that this was her message for the deadly coronavirus. She wore the shirt tucked into her skirt so that it showed off her tiny waist and curvy chest.

Savannah added an extra touch of glamour to her look by wearing a pair of gold statement earrings. The gleaming jewelry appeared to consist of four stacked square panels. Her other accessories included a silver watch and a gold bangle bracelet. She also had a black purse with a chain strap slung over her right shoulder.

Savannah styled her blond pixie cut with a deep side part. She appeared to have on makeup that complemented her glowing bronze skin. It looked like she wore glossy lipstick in a neutral tone, as well as dark eyeliner and mascara that made her eyes the focal point of her beauty look. She also seemed to rock a dusting of bronzer on her cheeks.

Many of Savannah’s Instagram followers agreed with her message for the coronavirus.

“Amen to that and you look amazing in your outfit,” read one response to her post.

“Love everything about this! As someone who has the virus I sincerely loved this positivity,” another user chimed in.

“You’re stunning! And I love the hair, rock it girl,” a third fan remarked.

Savannah’s fans also loved the black jumpsuit that the reality show star rocked in a previous Instagram photo. It had a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves.