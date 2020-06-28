Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Toned Figure In Skintight Black Pants

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland stunned her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a double update in which she flaunted her fit figure in a black-and-white ensemble. In the shots, Hilde was walking along a long walkway bordered with white railing on either side, and specified in the geotag that she was at the Busselton Jetty in Australia.

Hilde’s ensemble was by the brand FREDDY, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. In the first shot, Hilde gazed out at the view in front of her, and the camera only captured her from behind. She rocked a white cropped t-shirt that clung to her toned figure and left several inches of her stomach and back exposed. Her bronzed skin looked gorgeous against the white hue of the top, and the length of it accentuated her slim waist.

Hilde paired the simple white t-shirt with skintight black pants that appeared to have been crafted of some sort of leather or pleather fabric. The pants had a slight sheen to them, and they molded to Hilde’s curves like a second skin. The garment had a thick waistband and detailing along the pockets, and though the photo was cropped above Hilde’s knees so that not all of her legs were visible, there was still plenty to admire.

She had her long blond locks pulled back in a low ponytail that was secured with a scrunchie, and in the first snap she placed one hand on her hip while the other adjusted her ponytail.

Hilde had both arms raised in the second shot, and appeared to have moved her head so that her ponytail was flying out behind her. She kept her back to the camera so that it captured her lean physique from behind, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 53,500 likes within three hours, as well as 602 comments from her eager fans.

“What a beautiful sexy view,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“I never knew black leathers could look so hot on someone so beautiful,” another follower commented.

“Those trousers are insane,” a third fan added, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous as always!! Hope you have a wonderful day!” another follower remarked.

Hilde has been loving the combination of crop tops and figure-hugging pants lately. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which wore a pair of light-wash jeans and a white t-shirt that she knotted just below her breasts.