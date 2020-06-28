Brandi Glanville Taunts ‘RHOBH’ Fans With Photo Of Her Kissing A Woman That Looks Like Denise Richards

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has fans buzzing about a new Twitter pic.

Brandi Glanville gave Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans some food for thought when she posted a picture of her kissing a female friend.

The Drinking and Tweeting author, 47, took to Twitter to post a dark photo that shows her kissing an unidentified blond woman, who can only be seen from the side. The woman looks a bit like Brandi’s former friend Denise Richards.

In the caption to the pic, Brandi wrote that she was making a Saturday night dinner for her family and some neighbors, then she instructed her fans to “snack” on the photo.

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

Social media followers hit the comments to react to the pic. Several fans asked Brandi if the woman in the photo is Denise. Rumors of an affair between Brandi and the Wild Things star will be part of a major arc later this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Omg!!! She’s bringing the receipts…” one follower wrote.

“It’s Denise isn’t it?” another asked. “Brandi was wearing that top when she filmed going out for dinner with Denise last season.”

“Oh so there it is, stir the pot girl!” another wrote.

Other followers asked Brandi why she is trying so hard to break up Denise’s family. The Bold & the Beautiful actress married Aaron Phypers in 2018 and he is the father figure to her daughter Eloise and stepdad to her teen daughters, Sami and Lola.

Other commenters thought the kiss looked rather tame, like a typical greeting that all women in Beverly Hills give each other when they meet up.

“Y’all aren’t lip-locking, this is just a friendly kiss lol,” one commenter added.

Brandi also chimed in to write, “Kissing is my love language I don’t like hugs to be honest.”

Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images

It’s not surprising that some people think the photo is of Denise. In previews for the current 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi is shown telling some of the cast members that she slept with Denise in the past and that the actress was adamant that her husband Aaron can never find out about it. Brandi also alleged that Denise and her husband have an open marriage.

But an inside source told Us Weekly, “Denise has never been intimate with Brandi, ever.”

It is hard to tell who the woman in the photo is, and Brandi did not clarify who she is. In her comment, the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered host mentioned that her neighbor friend/dinner guest is a single mom with two sons, but she did not indicate that she is the woman in the photo.