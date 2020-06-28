‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Preview: Epic ‘Love Conquers All’ Theme Celebrates Romance

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of June 29 teases a week of romance. In the “Love Conquers All” theme week, the CBS soap opera will air five classic episodes brimming with intimate, dreamy moments. Although B&B has 33 years’ worth of love-filled scenes, they chose five idyllic episodes from the past decade, per Soaps.

Monday, June 29 – Wyatt & Hope’s Leap Of Faith

After Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) supposedly stood up Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) in Paris, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) realized that he needed to make his move.

Wyatt flew Hope to Monte Carlo and convinced her that he could give her what Wyatt couldn’t: security. He wasn’t flitting from her to Steffy, like Liam was, and he would stay committed to her for a lifetime. He then proposed to Hope on Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) yacht, the Stella Maris. Hope agreed.

The captain married them on the boat and, in the middle of the vows, jumped into the ocean. The captain pronounced them husband and wife and they sealed their union with a kiss.

The episode originally aired on August 13, 2014.

Tuesday, June 30 – Rick & Maya’s Wedding Day

Julius Avant (Obba Babatunde) wreaked havoc on his daughter’s wedding day, but Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) was determined to marry the man of her dreams. She told her mother Vivienne Avant (Anna Maria Horsford) that she and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) would continue with their wedding.

The episode was first broadcast on August 12, 2015.

Wednesday, July 1 – Ridge & Caroline’s Beach Wedding

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) decided to forego their traditional wedding and get married on the beach. They decided to make it official later. They pledged their love to each other in a simple, casual ceremony with the waves and sand as their witnesses.

The episode dates back to September 14, 2015.

Thursday, July 2 – Eric & Quinn Tie The Knot

The Forrester clan boycotted Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) wedding day. They wanted nothing to do with him marrying Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) and didn’t pitch up to support the patriarch on his important day. Quinn’s heart went out to her husband-to-be and she told him that he did not have to marry her. But nothing would stop Eric from marrying the woman he loved.

The episode initially showed on September 26, 2016.

Throwing it back to Quinn and Eric’s wedding day for #TBT! What’s been your favorite #BoldandBeautiful wedding? pic.twitter.com/FtZP3jOJhd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 29, 2019

Friday, July 3 – Hope’s Surprise

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told her father that she was ready to marry Liam after all the drama prior to Kelly Spencer’s (then – Gabriel Sporman) birth. Of course, Ridge was delighted that his daughter was finally going to have her family back together again.

In the meantime, Hope (Annika Noelle) told Liam that she was pregnant while they watched a fireworks display.

The episode originally aired on July 4, 2018.