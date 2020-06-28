John Bolton Says There’s ‘No Limit’ To What Donald Trump Might Do After Re-Election

John Bolton warned Americans on Sunday that there could be “no limits” on what President Donald Trump will do if he is re-elected in November. The former National Security Adviser in the Trump administration told CNN’s Jake Tapper he believed the president will feel unchained once he doesn’t need to campaign for anyone’s votes, according to David Edwards of Raw Story. Bolton’s warning came amid a press tour promoting his book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.

During the interview, Tapper said White House sources made similar comments to him. The host said he’d been told, administration staffers believed there’d be no “guard rails” if Trump wins a second term. Tapper then asked Bolton if he agreed with the sentiment. He also asked what Bolton was most afraid of, should the president feel as though he had the full support of the American people in November.

Bolton replied he was concerned about a range of national security issues that could occur if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is defeated. He said he had these concerns despite being a life-long Republican, alluding to the fact that he was speaking out about a president from his own party. Bolton reiterated that he believes that if the people vote Trump back into office, there won’t be any of the protections against a politician who relies on the support of the American people.

“There’s really no limit on what he might do in a second term,” Bolton exclaimed.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

According to KTVZ, Bolton was then asked what kind of national security issues he felt were at issue and he pointed to the recent reports of Russia offering up bounties to Taliban-linked fighters to kill American troops. The former National Security Adviser said Trump’s retweeting of a story where the president claimed he was never told, showed where Trump’s priorities were.

“Not the security of our forces, but whether he looks like he wasn’t paying attention. So he’s saying well nobody told me, therefore, you can’t blame me,” Bolton said.

Bolton said he thinks the reason Trump is denying he knew anything is because it looks bad if people find out he was briefed on the bounties and he didn’t do anything about it. Bolton added that Trump’s focus is on his personal position.

Bolton’s book tour comes roughly six months after the former staffer refused to testify in front of Congress about what he saw while working for President Trump. As The Inquisitr previously reported, several hosts of daytime talk show, The View ripped into Bolton for not “stepping up” and testifying against Trump in his impeachment trial.