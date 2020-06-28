Andreane Chamberland Shows Off Her Petite Figure In A Sexy White Lingerie Set

Andreane Chamberland took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share another racy upload with her adoring fans. The model flashed her curves while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning pic, Andreane looked smoking hot as she rocked a sexy white lingerie set. The sport bra showcased boasted a scooped neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The garment also put her toned arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

The matching underwear clung tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist, while accentuating her lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shot.

Andreane sat with one knee bent and her back arched. She had one arm resting on her leg as the other reached out to the side. She tilted her head and wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the photo, a bed made up with white linens, as well as a dream catcher were visible.

Andreane wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail. She styled the golden locks in voluminous curls that tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Andreane’s 523,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 3,600 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 250 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Absolutely gorgeous sweetie!!!” one follower stated.

“Woww Super Sexyyyyy baby nice face,” another wrote.

“Always looking good,” declared a third social media user.

“Beautiful eyes super sexy lady,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her petite figure in tiny little outfits. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie in her online posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a blue chain bikini and a cowboy hat. To date, that photo has racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 550 comments.