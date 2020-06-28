Alexa Collins Sprawls Out On Her Bed In Lacy White Lingerie

Alexa Collins showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Sunday morning. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a barely-there white lace lingerie set as she rolled around on her bed. Alexa’s ensemble did nothing but favors for her curves and certainly drove fans wild.

Alexa’s look featured a demi-cut bra made of sheer fabric with a lace trim. Her ample cleavage was on show via the low-cut neckline. In addition, the sides dipped low, so her sideboob was also on show.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and an all-lace garter belt that wrapped around her tiny waist, hugging her hourglass figure. The garter attached to a matching U-shaped thong that came up high above her hips, putting Alexa’s long, lean legs and pert derriere on full display.

Alexa accessorized the outfit with a pair of silver stud earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. The babe wore her long, blond hair down in a luscious blow-out.

The images showed Alexa sitting on a white bed with tousled sheets. Beside the bed, a clear glass wall could be seen. On the other side of the room, sunlight poured in through a window and washed over Alexa’s tan body.

In one photo, Alexa stood in front of the glass wall as she posed sideways, arching her back to show off her round booty. She tugged at the garter and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze. The next few photos showed Alexa laying on the bed and her back and tummy to give fans a view of her body from all angles.

In another shot, Alexa leaned on one elbow and forward slightly, causing her cleavage to spill out. She pursed her lips and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

Alexa’s post garnered more than 17,000 likes and just over 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You are so elegant and beautiful sweetheart,” one fan said with flame emoji.

“That last photo is [bomb emoji],” another user added.

“Absolutely beautiful,” a third follower wrote.

Alexa always knows how to bring her fans to their knees. In another post last week, the babe wore a red strapless bikini that showed off her cleavage, which her followers loved.