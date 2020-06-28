Gizele Oliveira Soaks Up The Sun In An Asymmetrical One-Piece Swimsuit & Floppy Straw Hat

Gizele Oliveira took to her Instagram account just moments ago to thrill her followers with another look at her dangerous curves. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a steamy duo of photos that captured her soaking up the sun outside on what appeared to be the deck of her home. A gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky, vibrant greenery, and flowers made up the background of the snaps, but it was the 27-year-old herself that remained the focus of her devoted fans.

Gizele posed first on her side with her lean legs stretched out in front of her and then her knees as she worked the camera while the golden sun spilled over her to illuminate her incredible figure. She looked smoking hot in a sexy white one-piece swimsuit from Revolve that clung tight to her body, accentuating her flat midsection and dangerous curves. The number boasted an asymmetrical design with a single thin strap with a ring detail that showcased her toned arms. It had a bandeau-style neckline that flaunted her bronzed decolletage and teased a glimpse of her ample cleavage, giving her look a sultry and seductive vibe. Gizele’s hips and toned thighs were on show as well thanks to the garment’s daringly high-cut design.

The catwalk queen did not add any jewelry to her ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her flawless physique. She did, however, added a straw hat from Avenue The Label on top of her long, brunette tresses to provide some relief from the sun’s bright rays. Its floppy brim fell low on her head, though not enough to hide her face and stunning makeup application, which appeared to include a clear lip gloss, dusting of blush, and mascara.

Many of Gizele’s 1.3 million followers did not hesitate to show their affection for the sizzling Sunday morning upload. After just one hour of going live, the sizzling set of snaps has amassed over 7,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“So pretty,” one person wrote.

“This is awesome,” quipped another fan.

“The best, beautiful woman,” a third follower declared.

Others used emoji to express their admiration for the post, with many opting for the red heart, flame, and heart-eyed emoticons.

Gizele has been spending plenty of time in scanty swimwear lately. She recently tantalized her followers again when she flaunted her phenomenal figure in a strappy white bikini that left little to the imagination. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up more than 27,000 likes and 252 comments to date.