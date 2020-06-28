Monica Huldt Rocks A Red Bikini As She Enjoys A Drink On The Beach

Monica Huldt returned to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a stunning new snap with her adoring fans. The model flashed her curves as she enjoyed some fun in the sun.

In the racy photo, Monica looked hotter than ever as she rocked a red bikini. The tiny top boasted thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low cut neckline that flashed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist. Her lean legs, flat tummy, and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with some dark sunglasses.

Monica sat on her knees in the sand for the shot. She held a drink in one hand while the other grabbed at her bikini bottoms. She arched her back and looked towards the ground as she soaked up some sun.

In the background of the photo, multiple lounge chairs and large umbrellas could be seen. A clear blue sky was also visible overhead.

Monica wore her blond hair pulled up behind her head. The long, golden locks were slicked back off of her forehead.

She also rocked a natural makeup look for the pic. The application appeared to consist of a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin with soft pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, forehead, and chin.

Monica’s 753,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 11,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“You have a great perfect body,” one follower wrote.

“You’re beyond every man’s dream!” another declared.

“Looking great young lady,” a third social media user wrote.

“Beautiful adorable hot honey wonderful perfection of Goddess,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and plunging tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a tiny pink and white bikini with clear straps. The post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 560 comments.