Christina Milian Flaunts Shapely Figure In Gray Corset Top For Newest Instagram Photos

Christina Milian added two new stunning photos of herself to Instagram on Sunday.

In the snapshots she shared, the actress/singer rocked a cropped gray corset top that showed off her shapely figure. The top featured thick straps and boning that helped to emphasize Christina’s enviable curves. Thanks to the length of the eye-catching garment, Christina’s taut midsection was also on display.

The mother of two paired the top with fitted white high-waisted jeans that featured a four-tiered button closure at the front. She accessorized her look with delicate layered gold pendant necklaces and seemed to also sport large hoop earrings that were partially obscured by her hair.

wore her dark-brown hair loose in both photos and it cascaded past her shoulders from a middle part. Christina also sported an understated makeup in each image. She appeared to have dusted brown shadow under her glamorously arched eyebrows. She seemed to also wear dark mascara to play up her lashes and a matte pink lip color to accentuate her plump pout.

As her caption indicated, Christina posed in her bathroom for her photoshoot and the walls were covered in a mosaic of blue tiles. In the first image, she leaned forward and placed one of her elbows on one of those walls and arched her back as she posed. She stood up in the next photo and placed one hand on her raised knee while the other elbow remained on the wall.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed enthralled by the photos.

“I love you Milian, I wanna see you [sic] a day, it’s my dream,” one person wrote.

“Always so beautiful, Christina,” another Instagram user added.

“You going to have another baby pretty mama,” a third Instagram user wrote before they added a red heart emoji to their comment.

Others expressed their admiration for Christina with emoji but some seemed more focused on her outfit.

“The top though is from where?” a fourth Instagram user asked.

While the outfit details were missing from this post, Christina shared that a previous ensemble was from Fashion Nova. In that photo, she rocked a low-cut striped white blouse with puffy sleeves.

“Renaissance Women… May you be what & do whatever the heck you want. Because you can,” she wrote in the caption.

The post has been liked more than 150,000 times.