Brit Manuela Hangs Out By The Pool In A Cheeky Floral Bikini: ‘My Favorite Kind Of Days’

Brit Manuela had one of her “favorite kind of days” this weekend, one which included a few relaxing hours at the pool. The model and fitness trainer took to her Instagram account on Saturday to thrill her followers with a few snaps from her time by the water, much to their delight.

The upload included a total of three photos that captured Brit sitting at the edge of the pool with her feet dipped in the water. She turned at the hips to face the camera behind her in the first and third slides of the update, gazing at its lens with an intense and alluring stare. In the second slide, however, she kept her focus on the picturesque scene in front of her, which included a variety of vibrant green plants and the gorgeous blue sky.

On the ground next to Brit was a clear case that held three Bali Body tanning oils — products that she often uses when spending a day out under the sun. She appeared to have already put them to use, as her skin boasted a flawless, allover glow. She slipped into a skimpy pink floral bikini to show off her deep tan, as well as a look at her dangerous curves. The two-piece included a classic triangle-style top with ruched cups that teased a glimpse of underboob as she worked the camera. It had a stringy band and thin straps that tied tightly together in the middle of her back, highlighting her toned shoulders and slender frame.

The bottom half of Brit’s bikini had a daringly cheeky design that showcased her bronzed booty. Its waistband sat high up on her hips in a twisted fashion to accentuate her hourglass silhouette while drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Brit added some bling to her look with a pair of dainty hoop earrings and a thin chain bracelet. She tied her dark tresses in low pigtails that were adorned with bright pink flowers and seemed to be going makeup-free to allow her natural beauty to shine.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the sizzling triple-pic update. It has racked up over 37,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments in less than a day’s time.

“Omg such a babe,” one person wrote.

“The most perfect girl,” declared another fan.

“You are ultimate goals,” a third admirer remarked.

“Looking gorgeous girl! Love the bikini!!” added a fourth follower.

Brit has been heating things up on her Instagram page on almost a daily basis lately. On Friday, she sent temperatures soaring when she flaunted her gym-honed physique in a baby pink crop top and matching shorts. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over26,000 likes and 1,060 comments to date.