Lisa Lanceford Trains Her Glutes In Gray Sports Bra And Leggings

Lisa Lanceford took to Instagram on Saturday to demonstrate a new booty-focused workout with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

Dressed in a pair of gray leggings and a matching sports bra, the British fitness trainer started her workout with a set of weighted hip thrusts. For this exercise, Lisa braced her back against a bench and positioned her pelvis under a large dumbbell. Next, she lifted her hips and partially lowered them before she started the next repetition. In her caption, she recommended doing four sets of 12 repetitions.

Next, she tackled a set of dumbbell sumo squats. Lisa held a dumbbell vertically for this one and leaned her torso forward as she bent her knees. Lisa suggested doing sets of 10-repetitions and wrote that the sets should be completed four times during the workout.

Lisa headed over to the cable machine for the next exercise in her circuit, a set of side kicks. The move required her to attach the cable weight to her ankle. Starting from an upright standing position, Lisa lifted her her leg and slowly swung it from one side to another. Her caption suggested four sets of 12 repetitions on each side.

A set of Romanian deadlifts came next. She began the exercise with a barbell held in front of her thighs. Then, with her legs kept straight, she leaned her torso forward, slowly lowering the weight as she did so. In her caption, she recommended a total of three 12-repetition sets.

In the fifth and final video of the series, Lisa ended the circuit with a set of kettlebell swings. She held the weight with both hands for this one and started in a wide-legged stance. Then she bent her knees and swung the kettlebell between her legs and back. For this exercise, Lisa recommended four sets of 15 repetitions.

The post has been liked more than 22,000 times as of this writing, and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed their appreciation for Lisa’s workout demonstration.

“Those are fire. I get weird looks from all the big guys in the gym but later I see em doing it!” one person wrote before they added a crying laughing emoji to their comment. “First exercise is so fun.”

Other commenters asked questions.

“Amazing workout Lisa, using such weight in hip thrusts, how long you take to reach it?” one person wondered.

In her reply, Lisa wrote that her personal best weight when doing hip thrusts is 140 kg or 309 pounds.