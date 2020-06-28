Donald Trump Shares Video Of Supporter Shouting ‘White Power’ At Protest, Thanks Them As ‘Great People’

Donald Trump posted a video of some of his supporters clashing with protesters at The Villages in Florida, where one of the pro-Trump demonstrators could be heard shouting “white power.”

The video showed a series of Trump supporters traveling by golf cart past protesters advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement and holding signs calling Trump a racist and bigot. In the opening seconds of the video, a man driving a golf cart with “Trump 2020” and “America First” posters on the front pumped his fist and yelled the words “White power” at least two times while clashing with the anti-Trump protesters.

The video drew an immediate pushback, with many calling out Trump for posting the video with overtly racist messages.

“Our President is openly working to help a deadly virus spread that has killed 120,000,” tweeted Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy. “Russia is putting bounties on the heads of American soldiers and he seems ok with it. He’s distributing white power videos. And that’s just the last 48 HOURS.”

Others joined Murphy in noting that Trump’s incendiary tweet came after reports that Russia had offered bounties to Afghan militants for killing U.S. soldiers stationed there, including reports that Trump had been informed about it but did nothing in retaliation. Trump denied the reports, saying he had known nothing about it and questioning whether the report may have been fake.

Some questioned whether Trump’s sharing of the video with overtly racist and white supremacist messages was meant as a diversion, while others noted that it highlighted the difficulty the president faces as an area of Florida that would have normally been very supportive of his re-election is now rocked with clear opposition to him.

Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!! https://t.co/4Gg1iGOhyG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

The video posted came from The Villages, a sprawling retirement community in Sumter County, Florida. It showed a small group of protesters holding signs for Black Lives Matter and against Trump while a series of Trump supporters ride past them, leading the two sides to shout at each other. The clashes grew contentions, with one woman wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt at one point standing in front of a golf cart driven by a Trump supporter, not allowing him to continue past.

Trump has come under fire for sharing racist content in the past, including a fabricated graphic of “Black crime” stats during the 2016 presidential campaign. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump refused to apologize for sharing the graphic, which was later connected to a neo-Nazi Twitter user.

Earlier this week, Trump retweeted a video of violence committed against white people, questioning why no one was protesting it.