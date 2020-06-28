Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Shapely Backside In Booty Workout

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Saturday, June 27, to post a new video series in which she targeted the glute muscles.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a black tank top with a built-in sports bra that included a large cut out along the upper back and a thick band around the rib cage. The top left the model’s sculpted arms and shoulders exposed while teasing a small strip of toned tummy. On her lower half, Ashleigh went with a pair of lilac leggings that rose up over her belly button and contoured to her shapely backside and muscular legs, ending at her ankles. Both pieces of clothing were from the model’s personal activewear brand NVGTN.

Ashleigh completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wore her long, blond tresses pulled back in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face as she worked out. The model also appeared to have added black mascara, eyeliner, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss to make her facial features pop.

The booty workout targeted what Ashleigh referred to as the “upper booty” with a total of four exercises. Each exercise was split into an individual video clip and all were completed in the model’s home gym. Ashleigh used a light-weight barbell, a black exercise mat, and a set of dumbbells for equipment.

In the first video, Ashleigh demonstrated kneeling squats, placing a barbell across her upper back for added resistance. She moved into donkey kicks with leg raises next, getting down on all fours and extending one leg out and up behind her, alternating sides. In the third video, the trainer showed her followers how to do dumbbell squats. She held a set of dumbbells in between her legs as she lowered her body into each squat. The final exercise was squat up-downs, which involved kneeling on the mat and then lifting her body up one leg at a time into a squatting position, then repeating the move.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh told her followers that a new launch from NVGTN is currently live. She thanked her fans for their support of the brand and wished everyone a happy launch day. The post earned more than 55,000 likes and nearly 500 comments within the first day. In many of the comments, Ashleigh’s followers congratulated her on the new launch and expressed how much they love her brand.

“Just got these leggings!! So excited,” one Instagram user commented.