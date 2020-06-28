‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Reportedly On The Verge Of Losing His House Amid $300K Foreclosure

The actor owes early $300,000 on a property he vacated in early 2019.

Saved by the Bell alum Dustin Diamond is close to losing his Wisconsin home. The 43-year-old former star of the teen sitcom owes $269,329.36 in missed payments to his mortgage company, and now the bank is seeking foreclosure on the house in court, according to legal documents recently obtained by TMZ.

Dustin, who played Screech Powers on Saved by The Bell in the 1990s, purchased the Port Washingon home in 2003 with a $68,000 downpayment. At the time, the house was worth $340,000.

The actor told the celebrity gossip site he had no idea he was so far behind on the mortgage and was stunned by the amount he supposedly owes. The former NBC star has been living in Florida and hasn’t been to the Wisconsin and since January 2019. Plans to check on the house were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to a mortgage backlog, the house reportedly suffered a water main break last fall which resulted in mold and other damage as well as the loss of Diamond’s comic book collection, family photos, and 30 years worth of other mementos.

“Foreclosure means nothing when a house is destroyed,” Diamond told the outlet. “With my items I’ve lost, it now feels like Wells Fargo is trying to kick me when I’m down.”

The actor admitted he’s not sure what he will do about his hefty mortgage balance.

Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

This is not the first time Dustin has dealt with financial problems regarding his Wisconsin property. Four years ago the Saved By the Bell star was in hot water for back taxes on the residence, according to the Journal-Sentinel. Dustin reportedly had delinquent tax warrants filed in 2009 and 2011 as well as a previous mortgage foreclosure filed in 2010 which was later dropped. In 2016, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue reported that he owed $93,768.43 in back taxes.

The imminent foreclosure is also the latest in a string of personal woes for the former child star. In 2015, Dustin was convicted of two misdemeanors after he stabbed a man during a bar fight at the Grand Avenue Saloon in Port Washington. He served three months in prison but was later jailed again for a drug violation while he was on probation.

Dustin won’t be part of the upcoming Saved By the Bell reboot. The actor and comedian has been out of touch with most of his former castmates for years. The actor upset many of his Saved by the Bell castmates after he worked with a ghostwriter to publish the scathing 2009 tell-all book, Behind the Bell, which included allegations of cast member threesomes, drug use, and more.