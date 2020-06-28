Lauren Simpson Rocks Pink Sports Bra And Matching Shorts For New Workout Series

Lauren Simpson targetted her quads in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

In the shared video clips, the Australian fitness model rocked a pink sports bra wit a crisscrossed strap detail at the front. She paired it with matching shorts and all-black sneakers.

Lauren started the five-part circuit with a set of squats at the Smith machine. Working with this piece of gym equipment required her to stand beneath a barbell. Each time she bent her knees, the weight slid downwards and did the reverse when she stood up. In her caption, she recommended doing 10 squats per set.

Lauren stayed at the Smith machine for a set of lunges in the next video. For this exercise, she maintained a similar stance to the one that she used in the first clip but she placed one foot behind her before she bent her knees. Her caption suggested doing three sets of ten repetitions.

In the third clip of the series, Lauren tackled a set of leg extensions, on a machine designed for that purpose. It required Lauren to sit down and position her heels beneath a weight as she lifted and lowered them. She did one full extension first but then lowered the weight a quarter of the way before she raised it once more.

Lauren moved on to staggered stance hack-squats next which necessitated a move to a new gym machine. She got into an incline position and stood with one heel raised. Much like the Smith machine, Lauren slid a weight attached to her shoulders downward when she bent her knees and upward when she straightened them.

Lauren ditched the gym machines in the last video of the series for a set of walking lunges with pulses. She took one step forward and bent both legs until her back knee almost hit the ground. Then she performed a much shallower knee bend before she continued on to the second repetition.

Lauren’s video series, attracted close to 5,000 likes in one hour and close to 80 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared their positive reactions to her workout demo. One of those comments came from a fellow Instagram influencer.

“Killer workout, Lauren,” wrote Courtney D. Black, a fitness trainer with more than 600,000 followers on Instagram.

Other not-as-famous users left compliments in the comments as well.

“Love this Lauren!! I love working quads and want to do it now!” a second Instagram user wrote.