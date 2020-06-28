Anna Nystrom Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Pink Sports Bra And Ballerina Bun

Swedish social media star Anna Nyström stunned her 8.6 million Instagram followers after posting a double-picture update where she looked drop dead gorgeous while wearing a light pink sports bra.

The sports bra featured a low v-neckline that showcased Nyström’s décolletage. It also appeared to have spaghetti straps, though they were obscured by a white sweatshirt that the model had thrown over her shoulders. The hemline ended right below the bust-line, highlighting Nyström’s toned midriff.

The light pink hue of the sports bra not only perfectly complemented the Swedish stunner’s skin tone, but also added a ballerina-like aesthetic to the shot. The aesthetic was only accentuated by Nyström’s hairstyle, which was a high ballerina bun tied by a matching pink scrunchie.

For makeup, Nyström appeared to wear black liquid eyeliner, mascara, and the lightest brush of blush in addition to a light pink lip.

In the first of the two pictures, Nyström looked down at a matching pink yoga mat. In the second, she offered the camera a pensive glance, with her eyes focused on something in the background.

Fans went wild over the double-picture update, awarding the post around 116,000 likes and more than 1,000 glowing comments.

“You have one of the most beautiful faces I’ve ever seen!!” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two pink heart emoji.

“‘GODDESS’ is the 1st & last word that comes to mind,” gushed a second, adding a plethora of emoji to the comment including two red roses, an explosion symbol, and a rainbow.

“So cute,” wrote a third, along with three heart-eye emoji.

“You’re so gorgeous,” echoed a fourth, concluding the comment with a pink heart.

Nyström made her clothing line launch announcement about a month ago in an emotional video that she posted to her Youtube channel.

“Hey guys, it’s been a while since we spoke and a lot of things have been happening since then and I thought I could… tell you what’s been going on and what’s next to come,” Nyström began.

The first order of business was to express her happiness that she had gotten engaged to her boyfriend Richard.

“The other big news is something I’ve been working on for two years… it is my own workout brand,” she proudly announced.

“I’m so glad to finally introduce to you…Ryvelle.”

The video continued with Nyström trying on various sets from the brand. She also explained that the scrunchie that came with the sets was made using the excess material from the production process.

This is not the first time this week that Nyström has wowed her fans with her social media. She recently dropped jaws in a marble printed swimsuit, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.