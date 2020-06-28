Tahlia Skaines Rocks White Mini-Skirt And Thigh High Boots In New Instagram Photo

Tahlia Skains took to Instagram on Sunday to share a stunning photo of herself in an eye-catching ensemble.

In the shared photo, the Australian bombshell rocked a white mini-skirt with ruching on the sides which ended in ties that hung from the hem. She paired that with a longsleeved black crop top that seemed to be fully sheer. She also appeared to sport a lacy black bralette. Tahlia completed her outfit with a pair of shiny thigh-high, pointy-toed boots.

Tahlia wore her blond hair loose in the photo and it fell past her shoulders from a middle part. She appeared to opt for a smoky makeup look for the photo and seemed to have accentuated her eyes with black mascara and smudged black liner. She also seemed to have coated her lips with a matte nude color.

Tahlia posed with her hand on her hip and her weight shifted to one side. Her other hand held a glass that contained an unidentified clear liquid. She seemed to have been standing in a restaurant when the photo was taken and her caption indicated that she had been drinking martinis.

The post has been liked more than 8,000 times and over 750 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans showered the model with lots of praise.

“Hello, baby,” one person wrote. “You’re so beautiful and wonderful. İ watch with admiration. very like gorgeous. The flowers are beautiful. But you vare more beautiful.”

“Sooo pretty, we hope you had an amazing day,” another admirer added.

“One look at you.and I’m reminded that.there is a hell of lot good vibes in the world.. time to share the love,” a third commented.

Tahlia’s outfit also got some attention as well, with lots of comments focused on her boots.

“Those boots were made for walkin,” a fourth Instagram user added before they included two fire emoji to their comment.

It appears that Tahlia has a thing for wearing crop tops, as this isn’t the first time she has worn one in a recent Instagram upload. Four days ago, she shared a photo of herself in which she wore a white midriff-baring tank top with a tan puffy jacket and blue jeans. Unlike the most recent photo on her page, Tahlia wore her hair in a messy low bun.

The post has been liked more than 11,000 times and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it.