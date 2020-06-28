Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Abs In A Tiny Crop Top Just Months After Giving Birth

Social media star Lauren Drain stunned her 3.8 million Instagram followers after modeling the tiniest crop top just months after giving birth to her daughter, Aria. In a series of pictures, Drain joked that she wore the skimpy ensemble for a “Mom and Dad Night Out,” which was actually a day spent out in nature rather than an evening on the town.

For the occasion, Drain — who has been dubbed the “world’s hottest nurse” — wore a tiny yellow crop top. The pastel hue of the garment looked stunning against the blue sky and mountains in the backdrop, in addition to complementing the Californian’s sun-kissed skin.

The top was decorated with tiny yellow flowers and featured ruching in the center of the bust to accentuate her décolletage. The crop top was an off-the-shoulder style, with a pair of small sleeves that attached to the garment.

The hem of the top ended just below her bust, allowing the fitness model to flaunt her toned midriff, achieved just a few months after giving birth.

Drain coupled the crop top with a pair of bright blue cargo pants. The pants were high-waisted, highlighting the stunner’s enviable hourglass figure. The pants also had pocket details at the upper leg.

The Instagram star completed the look with a pair of red and green floral sandals.

Drain kept the rest of her look simple, accessorizing with a gold necklace and hoop earrings. Her blond locks were styled naturally, and she appeared to wear just the slightest brush of mascara for makeup.

The model posted three pictures all together. In the first, she pushed back a lock of hair while smiling out into the distance. In the second shot, Drain posed by angling herself sideways to the camera to showcase her enviable curves. Last but not least, the model added a short clip with her husband.

Fans loved the triple-picture update, awarding the post close to 10,000 likes and more than 70 comments.

“Beautiful backdrop + beautiful girl = beautiful pic!! I believe that’s the associative property,” gushed one awestruck fan, facetiously using the shrugging emoji.

“Look at those abs,” raved a second, emphasizing the sentiment with the applause symbol.

“You and [your husband] boost my mood as much as nature,” complimented a third, along with a red heart and bicep emoji.

“Y’all are so perfect,” wrote a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of blue and purple hearts.

This is far from the first time this week that Drain has floored her fans with some new life updates. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the former nurse sent pulses racing after she posed in a yellow one piece swimsuit with a daringly low neckline.